Prince Harry and Elton John reveal pain of tabloid hounding in UK court case

London, UK - Prince Harry claims he was "largely deprived" of important parts of his teenage years due to the actions of the Daily Mail newspaper's publisher, court documents have shown as he made a surprise appearance at the High Court in London.

Prince Harry (l.) and Elton John are among a group of high-profile figures bringing privacy claims against the publisher of the Daily Mail. © Collage: DANIEL LEAL & JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Harry and Elton John were among those in attendance at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Monday for the start of the first hearing in their claims against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).



They part of a group of celebrities and high-profile figures, including actor Liz Hurley, who are bringing privacy claims against the British publisher over allegations it carried out or commissioned illegal information-gathering.

This included the hiring of private investigators to bug cars, as well as accessing and recording of private phone conversations.

Harry has previously waged legal battles against the Daily Mail.

Lawyers for ANL, which is also the publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline, said the allegations are "firmly denied" and that the "stale" claims have been brought too late as it made a bid to throw out the cases.