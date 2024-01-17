2023 Emmy Awards plummet to new ratings depth after strike delay

Los Angeles, California - The strike-delayed Emmy Awards logged their lowest-ever viewer ratings, preliminary figures showed Tuesday, as the downward trend in audiences for the TV gala event continues.

The strike-delayed 2023 Emmy Awards hit a record-low viewership, but it faced stiff competition from the NFL in its Monday night time slot.

The final season of Succession dominated the star-studded evening, which also saw big wins for The Bear and Beef in a slickly produced ceremony peppered with nostalgia celebrating decades of small-screen favorites.



But even with some of the biggest names from the small screen present, just 4.3 million viewers tuned in, a spokesperson for broadcaster FOX said, down from 5.9 million for the last edition in 2022.

The gala show had been postponed from its usual September perch because Hollywood was in stasis thanks to a combined writers' and actors' strike.

Both were resolved late last year.

But pushing the ceremony to January – right in the middle of the film awards season – meant many of the TV shows it celebrated were things of the past.

The Monday night slot also put it head-to-head with a win-or-go-home playoff game in American football's immensely popular NFL, with millions of fans tuning in to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thump the Philadelphia Eagles.

"This was the first time ever the Emmy Awards aired against an NFL playoff game, given the ceremony has historically aired in August/September," the FOX spokesperson said while touting it as the most-watched Monday night entertainment program on the network in the last 18 months.