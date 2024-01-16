2023 Emmys: Succession runs the show as The Bear and Beef also win big

Los Angeles, California - The final season of Succession dominated the 2023 Emmy Awards on Monday, scooping six prizes – including best drama – at a nostalgic gala that was delayed by four months due to Hollywood strikes.

The stars of Succession celebrate a successful win at the delayed Emmy Awards, where the show's final season grabbed six prizes. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The HBO show about the back-stabbing dynastic battles of the powerful Roy family won awards for stars Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Matthew Macfadyen, while The Bear topped the comedy awards and Beef led in the limited series section.



"This is a show about family, but it's also about when... partisan news coverage gets intertwined with divisive right-wing politics," Succession creator Jesse Armstrong said.

"After four seasons of satire, as I understand it, that's a problem we have now fixed," he joked, on the night that Donald Trump won the Iowa Republican caucuses.

Accepting their best actress and actor prizes, both Snook – who was pregnant during the show's final season – and Culkin paid tribute to their babies, with Culkin joking to his wife, "I want more... you said maybe, if I win!"

Succession, which had already won best drama series twice previously, had entered the night as a heavy favorite with a whopping 27 nominations, including a record three of the six nominees for best actor. It also won for best writing and directing.