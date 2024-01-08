Golden Globes: Oppenheimer comes out on top on bittersweet night for Barbie

Los Angeles, California - Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's drama about the inventor of the atomic bomb, topped the Golden Globes on Sunday – but its fellow summer smash hit Barbie missed out on best comedy film honors to Poor Things.

Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy, winner of the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor, and Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas, winners of Best Director and Best Motion Picture - Drama, pose at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. © Collage: REUTERS

Oppenheimer took five prizes including best drama, best director for Nolan, best score, as well as acting wins for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.

Emma Thomas, the film's producer and Nolan's wife, said her husband's three-hour epic about "one of the darkest developments in our history" is "unlike anything anyone else is doing."

Murphy, who plays brilliant scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, hailed his "visionary director," while Downey Jr, portraying the protagonist's bitter rival, praised the movie as a "masterpiece."

In winning best director, Nolan fended off Greta Gerwig, who helmed Barbie – the other half of the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon that grossed a combined $2.4 billion last year at the box office.

Turning nostalgia for the beloved doll into a sharp satire about misogyny and female empowerment, Barbie was the leading film heading into the night with nine nominations, but ended the gala with just two prizes.

It won the award for best song, for a tune written by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas. As the year's highest grossing movie, it also claimed a newly created trophy for box office achievement.

"We would like to dedicate this to every single person on the planet who dressed up and went to the greatest place on Earth, the movie theaters," said Margot Robbie, the film's star and producer.

"Thank you to all the Barbies and Kens in front of and behind the screen," added Gerwig.

But Barbie surprisingly lost out on best comedy to Poor Things – a surreal, sexy bildungsroman which also earned Emma Stone best actress for her no-holds-barred turn as Bella Baxter.

"Bella falls in love with life itself, rather than a person. She accepts the good and the bad in equal measure, and that really made me look at life differently," said Stone.