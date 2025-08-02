Netflix's Wednesday returns with more scares, stars, and even a surprise cameo!

Los Angeles, California - Jenna Ortega returns to screens next week for a second season of Wednesday, Netflix's TV spin-off of The Addams Family that launched her career and revived Gothic fashion.

Netflix's hit Addams Family spin-off, Wednesday, returns to screens next week for a second season that promises more scares, stars, and surprises! © IMAGO / Picturelux

The first installment of the quirky series in 2022 became Netflix's second most-watched show after Squid Game, clocking up 252 million views.

Ortega's deadpan and witty portrayal of Wednesday as she solves a series of murders while enrolled in the creepy Nevermore Academy hooked millions of fans and became a viral sensation.

The first four episodes of the Tim Burton-directed second series will release – naturally enough – on Wednesday, with the rest of them due on September 3.

The 22-year-old actor and the producers have promised a more macabre turn for the horror-inflected drama. There are bigger roles for Wednesday's family, notably her mother, Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones), and father, Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán).

Arthouse favorite Steve Buscemi also appears as the new head of Nevermore, Principal Dort.

"There's a couple of weapons that I had to learn to use that I hadn't used on people before, so that was a little bit of a learning curve," Ortega told reporters recently about the biggest challenge of the second season.

They include a Swiss army knife and an axe.

Her character, as in her own life, also has to contend with her newfound fame after her exploits in season one.

One of her most high-profile fans, Lady Gaga, has a cameo in the new season.

Since 2022, Ortega has gone on to play roles in Scream VI and in Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, as well as landing brand ambassador roles for Dior and other labels.