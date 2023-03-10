Jenna Ortega in talks for special role in Beetlejuice 2!

Los Angeles, California - The sequel to the iconic film Beetlejuice is officially a go, and Scream star Jenna Ortega is reportedly in talks to take on an extra special role in the movie !

Jenna Ortega (l) is reportedly "circling" a role in Beetlejuice 2. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Allstar

The 20-year-old is looking to reunite with Wednesday director Tim Burton for the spooky sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ortega is "circling" a role in Beetlejuice 2.

Sources told the outlet that the You actor's character would be the daughter of Lydia Deetz, a role that was played by Winona Ryder in the 1988 film.

Beetlejuice 2 has been in development for years, but has struggled to get off the ground.

It seems things are finally looking up with the X actor's rumored involvement.

Along with director Tim Burton, star Michael Keaton is expected to return for the sequel, but the other original cast members have yet to be confirmed.

Wednesday writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are also involved in Beetlejuice 2, which just might make for an awkward reunion, given her Ortega's recent criticisms of the Netflix show's writing.

The young starlet's success is paying off as she continues promotion for the latest installment in the Scream franchise.