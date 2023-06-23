Wednesday dukes it out with Stranger Things in new Netflix ranking system

Los Gatos, California - Netflix, known for keeping its user viewing data largely secret, is now giving more insight into its streaming statistics with a new top 10 ranking system that reshuffles the global streaming leaderboard.

Stranger Things season 4 and Wednesday are Netflix's two most popular TV series. © Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 & Picturelux

Figures for various categories for the past week (Monday to Sunday), published weekly on Tuesdays since mid-November 2021, will now have new details, the streaming service announced on Tuesday.

"While we will continue to show hours viewed per title, our Top 10 lists will now be ranked by views," Netflix announced. Previously, the top 10 series and movies were sorted solely by hours viewed rather than views.

The number of views is not the same as the number viewers, it must be noted. In fact, the number of views is a figure which Netflix says it calculates by dividing the hours viewed by the running time of the respective production.

"We will also extend the qualifying time for our most popular lists from around one month (28 days) to three months (91 days) given that many of our shows and films grow significantly over time," Netflix added.

There are two categories each for series (or "TV") and films: and English-language and non-English-language.

The new way of surveying has immediate consequences, especially for Netflix's most popular shows like Stranger Things and Wednesday.