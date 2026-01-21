Congress targets Bill and Hillary Clinton for refusing Epstein testimony

Washington DC - A House panel was set to vote Wednesday on whether to launch contempt of Congress proceedings against Bill and Hillary Clinton over their refusal to testify before its politically charged investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee, led by Chairman James Comer (r.), is weighing whether to launch contempt of Congress proceedings against Bill (l.) and Hillary Clinton. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee is weighing two resolutions accusing the former president and former secretary of state of defying subpoenas to appear in person before investigators.

If approved, the measures advance to the full House of Representatives, also majority Republican, which would decide whether to formally cite the Democratic power couple for contempt and refer them to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution.

The vote underscores how the Epstein affair continues to cast a long shadow over Washington, entangling some of the most prominent names in US politics.

Lawmakers are examining how authorities handled earlier investigations into Epstein, whose 2019 death in custody as he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges was ruled a suicide.

The Clintons say the probe is being weaponized to attack political opponents of President Donald Trump – himself a longtime Epstein associate who has not been called to testify – rather than to conduct legitimate oversight.

Trump spent months trying to block the disclosure of the files linked to Epstein, who moved in elite circles for years, cultivating close ties with business tycoons, politicians, academics, and celebrities to whom he was suspected of trafficking girls and young women for sex.

The president and his Justice Department officials are accused by Democrats of a cover-up, having released only a fraction of the case files it was required by law to make public more than a month ago.

Neither Trump nor the Clintons have been accused of criminal wrongdoing related to Epstein.

But Republicans say the Democratic couple's past links to the disgraced financier, including Bill Clinton's use of his private jet in the early 2000s, justify in‑person questioning under oath.