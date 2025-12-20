Authorities speak out on Brown University shooter's motive after suicide as new details emerge

New York, New York - Claudio Neves Valente came to the US as an ambitious physics student at Brown University, but ended his life while hiding from police after allegedly killing two students at the Ivy League institution, as well as an MIT professor .

This handout image of CCTV footage released on Thursday in an affidavit by the Providence Police Department shows Claudio Neves Valente, the suspect in the Brown University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) shootings, at an Alamo rental car location in Boston, Massachusetts, picking up a rental car on November 17, 2025. © PROVIDENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT / AFP

Authorities say Valente – a 48-year-old Portuguese national – shot dead Brown students Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, and wounded several others, on December 13 before heading to the home of renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Nuno Loureiro and killing him two days later.

The Chief Medical Examiner's office released autopsy results Friday, saying Neves Valente "died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head, and that his manner of death was a suicide."

He is "estimated to have died December 16," the medical examiner said.

Federal officials also released results of early ballistic and DNA testing on Friday.

"Two 9mm pistols were recovered in New Hampshire with the body," according to a joint statement from the FBI and federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearm (ATF) agency officials.

One of the two firearms recovered "is positively correlated with the firearm used in the Brown University mass shooting. The other of the two firearms is positively correlated with the murder of" Loureiro, the statement said.

The FBI-ATF statement also said a rapid DNA test "has preliminarily matched Neves Valente with DNA recovered from evidence at Brown University," without mentioning any testing at the MIT professor's home.

The FBI-ATF statement did not say whether either of the recovered guns was used in the shooter's suicide, one of many questions that still loom about the incidents.

No motive has been made public for any of the killings, which cast a long shadow on two of New England's normally genteel elite universities. It has been suggested that he did not know the students.