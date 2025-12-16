Kash Patel slammed for announcing Brown University suspect's arrest before facts were known

Washington DC - FBI Director Kash Patel is facing mounting condemnation over his decision to prematurely tout the bureau's detention of a "person of interest" in the Brown University shooting.

FBI Director Kash Patel is facing criticism for prematurely announcing the detention of a "person of interest" in the Brown University shooting. © AFP/Daniel Heuer

FBI Boston "established a command post to intake, develop and analyze leads, and run them to ground," Patel wrote in a Sunday post on X. "We activated the FBI's Cellular Analysis Survey Team, to provide critical geolocation capabilities."

"As a result, early this morning, FBI Boston's Safe Streets Task Force, with assistance from the [US Marshals and the Coventry Police Department], detained a person of interest in a hotel room in Coventry."

Just hours after Patel had touted the success of the FBI's pursuit of the Brown University shooter, the suspect was released from custody.

The blunder has landed Patel in hot water amid accusations that he was too quick to imply that the suspect, a 24-year-old from Wisconsin, was the shooter.

A gunman killed two people and wounded nine others on Saturday when he opened fire at Brown University, plunging the campus into lockdown. Described as a man dressed in black, the shooter is yet to be tracked down.

"Everyone in this admin, from the president on down, rushes to social media to put things out rather than act responsibly and prudently," wrote MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski on X.

During a press conference, Providence Police Chief Colonel Oscar L. Perez, Jr. spoke about the tip that Patel had touted.