Nick Reiner's arraignment postponed as high-profile defense lawyer abruptly quits

Los Angeles, California - An arraignment for the son of Hollywood director Rob Reiner over the stabbing deaths of his parents was postponed Wednesday, after his lawyer stepped back from the case.

Defense attorney Alan Jackson (l.) will no longer represent Nick Reiner (r.) in the trial over the murders of Rob and Michele Reiner. © Collage: Frederic J. Brown / AFP & REUTERS

Nick Reiner faces two counts of first-degree murder over the double killing that sent shockwaves through Hollywood just days before Christmas.

The 32-year-old was arrested on December 14 after the bodies of his filmmaker father, and his mother, photographer Michele Singer Reiner, were discovered at their home in the upmarket Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Prosecutors said 79-year-old Rob Reiner – who directed huge hits including When Harry Met Sally and A Few Good Men – and his wife (70) were stabbed to death.

Nick Reiner, who has a history of addiction, was expected to be arraigned on Wednesday – a process where a defendant is formally told what charges he or she faces and has their rights explained. A suspect often enters a not guilty plea at this stage.

But proceedings were halted after the court heard that lawyer Alan Jackson was no longer representing Reiner.

The judge appointed an attorney from the public defender's office in his stead and set February 23 as the new date for the arraignment.

It was not immediately clear why Jackson, a high-profile attorney who has previously represented Hollywood clients including Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, had stepped back.

At an earlier hearing, he told reporters the case needed to be treated with "restraint and with dignity."

"This is a devastating tragedy that has befallen the Reiner family," he said. "There are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case. These need to be thoroughly but very carefully dealt with and examined and looked at and analyzed."

If convicted, Reiner could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty, although California does not routinely carry out capital punishment.