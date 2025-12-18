Rob and Michele Reiner's kids break silence as their brother faces murder charges

Los Angeles, California - Just a few days after the horrific double murder of director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, two of their children have broken their silence on the "unimaginable" tragedy.

(From l. to r.) MIchele and Rob Reiner pictured with their children Jake, Romy, and Nick Reiner in 2014. © MICHAEL LOCCISANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Per TMZ, Romy (28) and Jake (34) Reiner spoke out on their parents' murders for the first time in a statement on Wednesday.

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day," they said.

"The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends."

The siblings asked for respect and privacy as they continue to grieve, and further pleaded for any "speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity."

As Jake and Romy mourn the loss of their parents, they are also grappling with the shocking arrest of their brother, 32-year-old Nick, who is facing two first-degree murder charges over the killings of Rob and Michele.

Nick appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday, and he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole or even the death penalty if convicted.

According to TMZ, Romy was the one who discovered the bodies of her parents in their Los Angeles home.