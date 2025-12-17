Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick makes first court appearance over their murder
Los Angeles, California - The son of Hollywood director Rob Reiner made his first appearance in court Wednesday on charges that he killed both of his parents in their Los Angeles home.
In a very brief hearing thronged by media, Nick Reiner did not enter a plea on two counts of first-degree murder over a crime that has shocked the entertainment world.
The 32-year-old, who has a troubled history of addiction, is next expected to appear in court on January 7 for a formal arraignment.
Lawyer Alan Jackson told reporters outside the court the case needed to be treated with "restraint and with dignity."
"This is a devastating tragedy that has befallen the Reiner family," he said.
"There are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case. These need to be thoroughly but very carefully dealt with, and examined, and looked at, and analyzed."
If convicted, he could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty.
Nick Reiner faces first-degree murder charges over stabbing death of his parents
Reiner was arrested on Sunday after the bodies of his 78-year-old filmmaker father and mother, photographer Michele Singer Reiner (68), were discovered at their home in the upmarket Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Prosecutors said Rob Reiner – who directed huge hits including When Harry Met Sally and A Few Good Men – and his wife were stabbed to death.
According to media reports, Nick Reiner had argued with his parents at a glitzy Hollywood party hosted by Conan O'Brien the prior evening.
TMZ said the couple's daughter found the bodies on Sunday afternoon.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire