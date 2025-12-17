Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick makes first court appearance over their murder

Los Angeles, California - The son of Hollywood director Rob Reiner made his first appearance in court Wednesday on charges that he killed both of his parents in their Los Angeles home.

Rob (l.) and Michelle (r.) Reiner's son Nick appeared in court on Wednesday over their brutal stabbing deaths. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In a very brief hearing thronged by media, Nick Reiner did not enter a plea on two counts of first-degree murder over a crime that has shocked the entertainment world.

The 32-year-old, who has a troubled history of addiction, is next expected to appear in court on January 7 for a formal arraignment.

Lawyer Alan Jackson told reporters outside the court the case needed to be treated with "restraint and with dignity."

"This is a devastating tragedy that has befallen the Reiner family," he said.

"There are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case. These need to be thoroughly but very carefully dealt with, and examined, and looked at, and analyzed."

If convicted, he could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty.