Rob Reiner's son charged with parents' brutal stabbing murder

Los Angeles, California - The son of famed Hollywood director Rob Reiner was charged with two counts of first-degree murder over the brutal slaying of his parents, the chief prosecutor of Los Angeles said Tuesday.

Rob Reiner (c.), wife Michele Singer (l.), and son Nick Reiner attend Teen Vogue's Back-to-School Saturday kick-off event in Los Angeles, California, on August 9, 2013. © MICHAEL BUCKNER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Nick Reiner (32), who has a history of substance abuse stretching back to his teenage years, could face life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty if convicted over the killings that shocked Hollywood.

In a statement, District Attorney Nathan Hochman's office said Nick Reiner had been charged with "with two counts of murder with the special circumstance allegation of multiple murders."

"He also faces a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, a knife," it added.

Reiner is expected to be arraigned as soon as he is able to appear at a Los Angeles courthouse.

His lawyer, Alan Jackson, told reporters he had so far not been medically cleared to appear, a process he described as "procedural."

"The bailiff has indicated that the sheriff's department will take it on a day-by-day basis, and so hopefully he'll be cleared tomorrow, and we can get him here," Jackson said.