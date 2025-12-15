Rob Reiner's son Nick has been arrested for the brutal murder of his parents

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood giant Rob Reiner 's son was charged Monday with murdering his father, the famed director of hits including When Harry Met Sally, and his mother in their Los Angeles home.

A Los Angeles Police Department patrol car is seen behind police tape blocking the access to a house in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on Sunday. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

Nick Reiner (32) was detained hours after the bodies of the 78-year-old actor-director and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were discovered in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood on Sunday.

Police "worked throughout the night on this case and were able to take into custody Nick Reiner, a suspect in this case," LA police chief Jim McDonnell told reporters.

"He was subsequently booked for murder and is being held on a $4 million bail."

Nick Reiner had argued with his parents at a party on Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Times reported, adding he had been plagued by addiction struggles in the past.

As tributes poured in, Donald Trump unleashed an extraordinary broadside against Rob Reiner, appearing to blame the deaths on the director's criticism of the US president.