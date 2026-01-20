12-year-old North West shows off tattoo and piercing plans in new song with Kanye

Malibu, California - North West, the daughter of disgraced rapper and songwriter Kanye "Ye" West , showed off her plans for numerous tattoos and piercings in a bizarre new song with her father.

The full version of North West's new song reveals her desire to get numerous tattoos and piercings. © IMAGO/Bestimage

West responded to criticism from the media and fans alike with a new musical collaboration with her dad that saw her express a desire for plenty of tattoos and piercings.

The 12-year-old daughter of Ye and Kim Kardashian used the track, titled Piercings On My Hand, as a diss against the many people who criticized her edgy new look, which features two piercings on her fingers.

She originally teased the song last week, but several full versions of the track have now leaked online.

"Piercing on my hand, the other holding bands," West sings in the song. "No friends, just filter; you wouldn't understand."

"Went to school for two days, then I got banned," she continues. "Skipping school, yeah, I do it on the daily. Got some new rings; yeah, they're so crazy."

She continues to sing about modifications she'd like to make to her body, including piercings, tattoos, and colored hair.

West released the song on her TikTok account, which she shares with her mom, in a series of clips, some of which are no longer available.

The song has since gone crazy viral, with countless fans lip-syncing and dancing to it and others showing off their various body modifications.