Kim Kardashian's 12-year-old daughter North shows off face tattoos and new piercing

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's 12-year-old daughter North West has starred in a now-viral TikTok clip in which she is seen with several face tattoos as well as a new piercing.

Taking to TikTok over the weekend, North West revealed her unique look, complete with fake tattoos on her cheeks and a new septum piercing.

"Fake piercings and fake tatts 4 life," she captioned one clip of her standing in what looked like a plane.

"Preparing for antagonist," she captioned another.

In the series of videos, she wore bright blue braids and even a pair of blue contact lenses. A star was temporarily tattooed beneath her right eye, and some text was scrawled beneath the other.

Just 12 years old, North is the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and has, in recent months, sparked controversy with some divisive outfits while out with her mother.

Many fans were outraged by one look that saw her in a strapless corset and a necklace reminiscent of a collar, with some arguing that she was being sexualized at an incredibly early age.

Kim came out to defend her daughter while speaking to Complex Style last month, claiming that she had "learned a lot" from North.

"She teaches me a lot. So she has a really unique style," the reality star said. "She puts me on to so many brands, like she just loves what she loves."