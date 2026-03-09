Newsom eviscerates Markwayne Mullin in scathing response to Noem's DHS replacement

California Governor Gavin Newsom brutally slammed both fired Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her replacement, Markwayne Mullin. © Collage: AFP/Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images, AFP/Heather Diehl/Getty Images, & AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"Kristi Noem will go down as the most shamelessly incompetent and cruel Homeland Security secretary in US history," Newsom wrote on X after the bombshell news of her removal broke.

"Firing her is not enough," Newsom continued. "NOEM, GREG BOVINO, and STEPHEN MILLER all must be held accountable for terrorizing and endangering the American people."

Noem was fired from her position as Homeland Security Secretary on Thursday, days after she said during her disastrous Senate testimony that Trump had approved a $220 million advertising campaign.

The claim had reportedly angered Trump, who was already getting increasingly fed up with Noem as scandals mounted and the Democrats continued to deny funding to the DHS.

Over recent months, the department had come under mounting pressure over its anti-immigrant campaigns, particularly after the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in January, both of whom Noem had scandalously labeled "domestic terrorists."

Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday to announce Noem's replacement, Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullins, whom he described as a "MAGA warrior."

Mullins will assume office on March 31, according to Trump, and Noem will become the US' special envoy for a new, vague initiative called Shield of the Americas.

"Markwayne Mullins could not remember if we were at war THIS WEEK," Newsom said in response to his appointment.