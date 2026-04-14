Rep. Jamie Raskin wants to set up a committee that could oust presidents unfit to serve

Washington DC - Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin is reportedly looking to introduce legislation that would set up a committee with powers to remove presidents unable to fulfill their duties.

Congressman Jamie Raskin is introducing legislation to create a new "Commission on Presidential Capacity." © AFP/Alex Wroblewski

According to a House Judiciary Committee spokesperson who spoke with Reuters, Raskin is trying to revive his idea of a "Commission on Presidential Capacity to Discharge the Powers and Duties of the Office."

He introduced a similar bill in 2020, during the depths of Trump's mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over recent days, Congressional Democrats have increasingly been floating ideas on how they could potentially impeach President Donald Trump, or somehow trigger the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution.

Discussions became increasingly serious after Trump early last week issued a genocidal threat against the entire Iranian civilization if it did not bow to his demands amid the ongoing war.

The comments not only triggered outrage from stars like George Clooney, but also former Trump supporters and prominent MAGA figures like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Alex Jones.

Raskin weighed in, writing: "Donald Trump's deranged threat to destroy 'a whole civilization' in Iran is a threat to commit war crimes and genocide."