Donald Trump responds to explosive indictment and speaks out to supporters

Columbus, Georgia - Donald Trump is addressing his supporters Saturday for the first time since his indictment on multiple federal charges shot the 2024 presidential election race into uncharted and potentially deeply destabilizing territory.

Donald Trump spoke at the Georgia state GOP convention at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center on Saturday in Columbus, Georgia, following his federal indictment. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 37 counts of the indictment – released on Friday and focused on his alleged mishandling of classified materials – set the former president up for a far more severe legal reckoning than the charges of personal, political, and commercial misconduct he has largely ridden out in the past.

And it also sets the stage for a White House race like no other before it, with President Joe Biden's Department of Justice pursuing the prosecution of the clear front-runner for the Republican nomination.

Trump, who has already denounced what he insists is a politically-motivated witch hunt, is talking at two state Republican conventions in Georgia and then North Carolina on Saturday, and is widely expected to use both platforms to attack the FBI and accuse federal prosecutors of unfairly targeting him.

The two events come just days before Trump is due to appear in federal court in Miami to answer the explosive charges he put US national security "at risk" by willfully retaining classified defense information, conspiring to obstruct justice, corruptly concealing documents, and making false statements.

The charges, brought by Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith, carry up to 20 years in prison each.

He encouraged his supporters to assemble on Tuesday in Miami. It is the first time in history in which a former US president faces federal criminal charges.

"AMERICA WENT TO SLEEP LAST NIGHT WITH TEARS IN ITS EYES, " Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday morning.