Donald Trump discusses taking classified doc in bombshell recording

Washington DC - The special counsel investigating Donald Trump have obtained audio of the former president discussing a classified document he held onto after leaving the White House.

According to CNN, multiple sources say that Trump is heard discussing a classified Pentagon document about a potential attack on Iran.

In the recording made during a meeting at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey in July 2021, he also expresses an interest in sharing the information, but acknowledges it would need to be declassified after his term.

Two more sources told CBS News that Trump also acknowledged the national security restrictions placed on military memos.

The audio has become an "important" piece of evidence in the investigation, which is being led by special counsel Jack Smith, as Trump has repeatedly argued he has done nothing wrong, either because he personally declassified everything before leaving office – going as far to say he did so with his mind – or because no such declassification was necessary.

If the alleged contents of the audio are accurate, it may help prove he intentionally committed the act, and obstructed the subsequent investigation.

A spokesperson for Trump's campaign dismissed the allegations, stating per CNN: "The DOJ's continued interference in the presidential election is shameful, and this meritless investigation should cease wasting the American taxpayer's money on Democrat political objectives."