Trump indictment sees Republicans fall in line – with some notable exceptions

Washington DC - As Donald Trump lashed out at his new indictment in Florida, many fellow Republicans fell in line behind him, but there were also some glaring exceptions.

Donald Trump's indictment brought out statements of support from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (r.) and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. © Collage: REUTERS & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy voiced support for the ex-president.



"I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump against this grave injustice," the California Republican tweeted.

"House Republicans will hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable," he added.

Senator Marco Rubio, of Florida, who lost the GOP presidential nomination to Trump in 2016, also voiced solidarity.

"There is no limit to what these people will do to protect their power & destroy those who threaten it, even if it means ripping our country apart & shredding public faith in the institutions that hold our republic together," he tweeted, though it was not clear whom he was referring to.

Other diehard Trump supporters also closed ranks.

"Sad day for America. God Bless President Trump," Representative Jim Jordan, of Ohio, tweeted.

"Democrats must literally shake with sweats when they see amazing packed out Trump rallies and overwhelming winning poll numbers week after week," Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted. "We must win in 2024."

Trump announced he had been indicted by a Florida grand jury on Thursday on charges related to taking classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach Florida when he left office. He was charged with illegal retention of government secrets, obstruction of justice and conspiracy, the Washington Post reported, citing unnamed sources.