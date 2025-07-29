Trump administration takes alarming step on greenhouse gas emissions

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration on Tuesday moved to reverse a foundational scientific determination that underpins the government's authority to limit greenhouse gas emissions from motor vehicles and, more broadly, to combat climate change.

Speaking at an auto dealership in Indianapolis, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin argued that the 2009 Endangerment Finding was based on flawed reasoning and had inflicted serious economic harm.

"If finalized, today's announcement would amount to the largest deregulatory action in the history of the United States," he said, standing alongside Energy Secretary Chris Wright, who added his department had carried out a new study about climate science.

The proposed move – first announced in March – will be subject to a 45-day public comment period and is certain to face legal challenges.

While Zeldin cast the move as a way to reverse what he called the "Biden-Harris administration's electric vehicle (EV) mandate," revoking the Endangerment Finding could also unravel the legal basis for a wide array of climate regulations, including those on power plants and oil and gas operations.

In his remarks, Zeldin accused the EPA under former president Barack Obama, a Democrat, of making "mental leaps" in determining that heat-trapping gases posed a threat to public health and welfare.

The EPA said in a press release that the finding had "been used to justify over $1 trillion in regulations" and undoing it would save $54 billion annually.

The Endangerment Finding was grounded in overwhelming scientific consensus and peer-reviewed research. It followed a landmark 2007 Supreme Court ruling that found greenhouse gases qualify as air pollutants under the Clean Air Act and directed the EPA to revisit its position.

Transportation accounts for 28% of US greenhouse gas emissions – more than any other sector.

According to a recent analysis by the nonprofit Natural Resources Defense Council, if it were a country, the US transportation sector would rank as the fourth largest emitter of greenhouse gases globally, while the power sector would be fifth.