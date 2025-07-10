Death toll in Texas floods rises again as New Mexico experiences its own tragedy

Ruidoso, New Mexico - The official death toll in the devastating flash floods that hit Texas has reached 120, while flooding in New Mexico killed at least three people.

With the death toll in the Texas flash floods continuing to rise, at least three people were killed after flooding struck Ruidoso, New Mexico. © REUTERS

In Kerr County, which saw the worst of Friday's flash floods, authorities confirmed that at least 96 people died, including 36 children, many of them at a Christian summer camp for girls.

State-wide, at least 120 people died in the extreme weather event, CNN and CBS reported. At least 160 people were still missing.

"Officials report that there have been 96 confirmed deaths (60 adults/36 children), and five campers and one counselor from Camp Mystic are still missing," CNN cited a Kerr County Flood Response update as saying.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that more than 2,200 personnel remained deployed.

"Flooding conditions from last week's storms continue to affect multiple regions across the state, including Central Texas, the Hill Country, Big Country, and the Concho Valley," Abbott said in a statement.

Heavy rainfall in the early hours of Friday saw the Guadalupe River, which runs from Kerr County west of Austin to the Gulf of Mexico, rise by some 25 feet in under an hour, according to local authorities.

Fatal flash floods that struck New Mexico Tuesday killed three people, including two children, after they were caught by the fast-flowing waters, according to the authorities in the mountain village of Ruidoso.

Videos on social media showed a mass of water rushing through the town and sweeping away an entire house.

The governor of New Mexico, Michelle Lujan Grisham, declared a state of emergency for the affected area in order to access emergency teams and federal funding.

"This crisis demands immediate action," she wrote on Facebook.