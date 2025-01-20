Trump stirs outrage with plan to withdraw from Paris agreement and expand drilling

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Monday announced the US would withdraw from the Paris climate accord for a second time, a defiant rejection of global efforts to combat planetary warming as catastrophic weather events intensify worldwide.

President Trump said the US would withdraw from the Paris climate accord for a second time, a defiant rejection of global efforts to combat planetary warming. © JIM WATSON / AFP

The Republican leader also declared a "national energy emergency" to expand drilling in the world's top oil and gas producer and said he would scrap vehicle emissions standards that amount to an "electric vehicle mandate."

He also vowed to curb wind farms, a frequent target of his scorn.

Trump's White House announced the decision to leave the Paris agreement in a statement shortly after he was sworn into office, but did not specify the timing.

Under the agreement's rules, exiting would take about a year after submitting formal notice to the United Nations.

Even before a formal exit, critics warn the move undermines international cooperation on fossil fuel reduction and could embolden major polluters like China and India to weaken their own commitments.

Argentina under libertarian maverick President Javier Milei – who attended Trump's inauguration – has also indicated it is "re-evaluating" its participation.

It comes as global average temperatures over the past two years surpassed the critical 1.5 degrees Celsius warming threshold for the first time, underscoring the urgency of climate action.

Trump also withdrew from the Paris Accord immediately on taking office the first time in 2017.

However, the deal – adopted in 2015 by 195 parties – appears poised to endure.

"The US withdrawing from the Paris Agreement is unfortunate, but multilateral climate action has proven resilient and is stronger than any single country's politics and policies," said Laurence Tubiana, a key architect of the accord.

UN climate chief Simon Steill said the "door remains open" for the US, while Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he remained confident that "cities, states, and businesses within the United States" along with other countries would work towards decarbonization.