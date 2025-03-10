Trump suggests Ukraine may "not survive" war against Russia

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has suggested that Ukraine may lose the war with Russia and said he'd be willing to lift a pause on intelligence sharing ahead of crucial talks in Saudi Arabia.

Donald Trump (r.) has suggested that Ukraine may lose the war with Russia ahead of talks in Riyadh. © AFP/Saul Loeb

In a wide-ranging interview with Fox News on Sunday, Trump addressed mounting pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to sign a minerals deal with the US and claimed that he was "tougher than anyone has ever been to Russia."

Despite such claims, Trump – who days before lambasting Zelensky in the Oval Office had called him a "dictator" – suggested that Ukraine may not survive the conflict and Russia may be headed for victory.

"It may not survive anyway, but, you know, we have some weaknesses with Russia, you know, it takes two," Trump said. "Look, it was not gonna happen that war, but it happened, so now we're stuck with it.

Trump did not go into what such "weaknesses" were, nor how he intended to address Russia's continuing offensive against Ukraine, which last week injured 81 civilians in a single day.

When asked to compare Russia's invasion of Ukraine to Hamas' attack on October 7, 2023, Trump said that "they're very different."

He went on to stress how tough he'd been on Russia before going on about what he called the "Russia hoax" and rambling about Hunter Biden's laptop.

"I think I've been very tough to Russia, tougher than anyone's ever been to Russia, if you think about it," Trump said.

"First of all, we have the Russia hoax, which was a very bad thing and could have started a war... These guys know it came from Hunter Biden's laptop from hell."