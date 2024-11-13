Trump names staunch right-wing MAGA ally Matt Gaetz as US attorney general

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump named right-wing Florida lawmaker Matt Gaetz as his attorney general Wednesday, rewarding the loyalty of a staunch ally who has defended the Republican in his legal battles and impeachment fights.

President-elect Donald Trump named right-wing Florida lawmaker Matt Gaetz (pictured) as his attorney general Wednesday. © Ian Maule / AFP

"Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System," Trump posted on social media. "Matt will end Weaponized Government... and restore Americans' badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department."