Matt Gaetz sex-trafficking investigation ends with no charges

Washington DC - The Justice Department (DOJ) has concluded a criminal investigation into Representative Matt Gaetz and doesn't plan on brining any charges against the Florida Republican.

Florida Representative Matt Gaetz won't have any charges brought against him by the Justice Department. © REUTERS

CNN first reported that the Justice Department had reached out to witnesses to inform them they would not prosecute Gaetz after a years-long federal sex-trafficking investigation. Multiple media reports included a statement from Gaetz's lawyers that the DOJ had informed them that they would not file charges related to sex trafficking and obstruction of justice.



A spokesperson for Representative Gaetz's office confirmed the end of the investigation in a statement Wednesday. "The Department of Justice has confirmed to Congressman Gaetz's attorneys that their investigation has concluded and that he will not be charged with any crimes," the statement said.

Gaetz, a prominent ally of former President Donald Trump and a far-right critic of the Biden administration, has disputed the allegations since they first surfaced in 2021 in reporting from the New York Times and elsewhere.

"First, I have never, ever paid for sex. And second, I, as an adult man, have not slept with a 17-year-old," Gaetz wrote in an op-ed in the Washington Examiner in 2021.