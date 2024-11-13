Trump officially confirms Marco Rubio as secretary of state despite criticism

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state, brushing aside critics in his party and putting the outspoken hawk in charge of US foreign policy.

Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants to Miami and vociferous opponent of Latin American communists, China, and Iran, would be the first Hispanic as the top US diplomat.

Trump, who clashed bitterly with Rubio for the presidential nomination in 2016, said in a statement nominating him: "Marco is a Highly Respected Leader, and a very powerful Voice for Freedom."

"He will be a strong Advocate for our Nation, a true friend to our Allies, and a fearless Warrior who will never back down to our adversaries," Trump said.

Rubio said in a statement that he will work with Trump "every day to carry out his foreign policy agenda."

"Under the leadership of President Trump, we will deliver peace through strength and always put the interests of Americans and America above all else," Rubio said in a statement.

After reports of Rubio's announcement first circulated on Monday, Trump faced calls from leading non-interventionist Republicans to reconsider.