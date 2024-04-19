Matt Gaetz probe witness delivers statement on alleged drug-fueled sex parties
Washington DC - A witness involved in the House Ethics Committee's revived sex trafficking probe into Congressman Matt Gaetz has delivered a sworn statement, providing more damning details about the allegations against him.
According to ABC News, the committee recently obtained the written statement by the unidentified woman, who claimed she attended a party in 2017 where alcohol and drugs, including cocaine and MDMA, were being used.
Gaetz was allegedly present at the party, along with a then-17-year-old, whom the witness claimed she saw naked and dancing for other men at the party.
The witness also claimed the party had multiple bedrooms set up for attendees to engage in sexual acts.
The statement comes as the committee has been ramping up their investigation, interviewing a number of new witnesses and obtaining new evidence, including text message conversations where Gaetz tried to get a paid escort to accompany him and friends on a private trip.
Gaetz has denied the allegations in sex trafficking probe
The committee has recently shifted its focus onto questioning witnesses who may have seen or have knowledge of Gaetz using drugs during his time in office.
Gaetz has repeatedly denied the allegations against him, even going as far as to say the minor mentioned in the statement, who has been at the center of the entire case, "doesn't exist."
When asked if the congressman had attended the party or used illicit drugs while in office, a spokesperson for Gaetz simply responded, "No."
Cover photo: Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP