Matt Gaetz probe witness delivers statement on alleged drug-fueled sex parties

Washington DC - A witness involved in the House Ethics Committee's revived sex trafficking probe into Congressman Matt Gaetz has delivered a sworn statement, providing more damning details about the allegations against him.

The House Ethics Committee recently obtained a new statement from a witness related to their sex trafficking probe into Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz (r.). © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

According to ABC News, the committee recently obtained the written statement by the unidentified woman, who claimed she attended a party in 2017 where alcohol and drugs, including cocaine and MDMA, were being used.

Gaetz was allegedly present at the party, along with a then-17-year-old, whom the witness claimed she saw naked and dancing for other men at the party.

The witness also claimed the party had multiple bedrooms set up for attendees to engage in sexual acts.

The statement comes as the committee has been ramping up their investigation, interviewing a number of new witnesses and obtaining new evidence, including text message conversations where Gaetz tried to get a paid escort to accompany him and friends on a private trip.