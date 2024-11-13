Trump enlists former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard for major intelligence role
Washington DC - Donald Trump on Wednesday named former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who has opposed US support for Ukraine and met Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, as his incoming Director of National Intelligence.
The Republican president-elect said Gabbard, a veteran and one-time Democratic White House contender, would "bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our intelligence community."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Cover photo: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP