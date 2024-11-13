Trump enlists former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard for major intelligence role

Donald Trump on Wednesday named former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard as his incoming Director of National Intelligence.

Washington DC - Donald Trump on Wednesday named former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who has opposed US support for Ukraine and met Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, as his incoming Director of National Intelligence.

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday named former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (pictured) as his incoming Director of National Intelligence. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP The Republican president-elect said Gabbard, a veteran and one-time Democratic White House contender, would "bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our intelligence community."