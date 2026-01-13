Trump rages about Minnesota fraud and "fake" protests in wake of Renee Good killing

Detroit, Michigan - President Donald Trump doubled down on his claims that rampant fraud is taking over Minnesota as his administration faces backlash for the fatal shooting of a US citizen by an ICE agent in the state.

In a new speech, Trump doubled down on his claims that rampant fraud is taking over Minnesota and claimed ongoing protests against ICE in the state are "fake." © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Tuesday, Trump gave a speech at the Detroit Economic Club in which he described Minnesota as "a big scam" led by its "incompetent, crooked governor," Tim Walz.

He said that the federal government will no longer be sending funds to the state as a result, adding, "We intend to imprison any fraudster, politician, or public official involved in these sick plots to loot and pillage our country."

Trump went on to single out Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, whom he falsely claimed "lives in Somalia," and slammed her for using her First Amendment right to voice criticisms of the US.

His remarks come after Minnesota resident Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week.

The president did not bother to mention Good specifically, but appeared to bring up the massive protests and civil unrest that had followed her death – and suggested it was all for show.

"One of the reasons they're doing these fake riots – I mean, they're just terrible. It's so fake. 'Shame! Shame! Shame!' You see the woman," Trump lamented.

"It's all practiced. They take hotel rooms, and they all practice together," he added. "It's a whole scam. We're finding out who's funding all this stuff, too."