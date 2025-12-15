Ilhan Omar reveals her son's harrowing run-in with ICE agents: "They are racially profiling"
Washington DC - Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's son was recently stopped by Immigrant and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as they carry out President Donald Trump's sweeping deportation agenda in her state of Minnesota.
In an interview with WCCO on Sunday, Omar said her son was pulled over on Saturday and had been forced to show proof of his citizenship.
"Yesterday, after he made a stop at Target, he did get pulled over by ICE agents, and once he was able to produce his passport ID, they did let him go," Omar claimed.
She went on to share another story about how ICE had abruptly arrived at a local mosque where her son and others were praying.
Fortunately, the agents left without making any arrests.
Omar, who was the first Somali American elected to the Minnesota state House of Representatives, argued these incidents have forced her to have conversations with her son about the dangers he, and others who look like him, now face in their own neighborhoods.
"I had to remind him just how worried I am, because all of these areas that they are talking about are areas where he could possibly find himself in, and they are racially profiling, they are looking for young men who look Somali that they think are undocumented," she said.
ICE targets Somali immigrants in Minnesota
Omar's remarks come as President Trump has pushed an aggressive immigration agenda in his second term, which has resulted in thousands of deported undocumented individuals, many without due process.
According to CBS News, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) significantly increased the number of agents in Minnesota earlier this month in an effort to target Somali immigrants, as the state has the largest Somali population in the country.
The move came after President Trump said publicly he doesn't "want them in our country," and called Omar, who he has made a habit of insulting for years, "garbage."
On Friday, Omar sent a letter to DHS Security Kristi Noem and ICE Director Todd Lyons accusing ICE of "blatant racial profiling," and said the surge in agents "came in direct response to Trump's racist comments about Somali people, and about me in particular."
Cover photo: STEPHEN MATUREN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP