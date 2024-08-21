Trump to hold first outdoor rally since assassination attempt

Asheboro, North Carolina - Donald Trump will hold a rally outdoors Wednesday in North Carolina, the ex-president's first open-air campaign event since he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt one month ago.

Security precautions are being boosted for the afternoon rally scheduled at an aviation museum in Asheboro, North Carolina, including the use of bulletproof glass surrounding the Republican nominee's podium, media outlets reported, citing security and campaign personnel.



The Secret Service had recommended Trump stop holding outdoor events after the agency assigned to protect presidents and candidates failed to stop a gunman who fired at him from a rooftop at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, injuring Trump in the ear and leaving one person in the crowd dead.

Trump, who has held roughly a dozen indoor rallies since the shooting, has publicly stated he wants a return to open-air events. On July 31, he told supporters at an indoor arena in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, that "we're not giving up the outdoor rallies."



Days earlier, the 78-year-old Trump posted on social media that he would continue to hold open-air events, "and the Secret Service has agreed to substantially step up their operation. They are very capable of doing so."

The Secret Service does not normally comment publicly on security operations and did not respond to requests for confirmation of the use of bulletproof glass and other ramped up security tactics.