Trump praises "genius" staffer he believes "saved my life" from assassin

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently praised a campaign staffer of his that he claims "saved my life" from an attempted assassination.

© Joe LAMBERTI / AFP

On Wednesday evening, Trump held his first rally in Pennsylvania since his last in Butler on July 13 when a lone gunman opened fire, wounding Trump and two others, and killing one bystander.

During his speech, he retold the story of the shooting and credited a chart displayed on a screen – which he turned to look at when the shot rang out – as the reason he wasn't killed that day.

"I love that chart," he told the crowd.

"I'm going to sleep with that chart for the rest of my life!"

He then invited the "computer genius" staffer who put it up to join him onstage, where he hugged and kissed her. The shy, unnamed staffer simply muttered "hi" into the microphone before scurrying off.

The former president went on to claim that the bullet "would have been a perfect hit" had the chart been placed to his left as he normally has it.

Trump and his MAGA base have aggressively pushed the narrative that Trump's life was saved by divine intervention, with some suggesting that God's hand stopped the bullet.