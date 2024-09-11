Trump's bogus pet-eating migrants claims blasted by Haitian government

Port-au-Prince, Haiti - Haiti's government on Wednesday condemned "discriminatory remarks" made by US presidential candidate Donald Trump and other Republicans, who spouted debunked claims that Haitian migrants were eating pet cats and dogs in the state of Ohio.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first time that compatriots abroad have fallen victim to disinformation campaigns, been stigmatized and dehumanized to serve electoral political interests," the government said.



"We firmly reject these remarks, which undermine the dignity of our compatriots and could endanger their lives," it added.

Several Republican figures this week circulated claims that Haitian migrants were killing and eating the pets of residents in Springfield, Ohio – accusations that the city's manager said had no basis in fact.

On Tuesday, Trump repeated the bogus claims in his televised presidential debate with Democrat Kamala Harris, which was watched by tens of millions of people in the US and around the world.