Trump campaign and JD Vance claim Haitians are eating peoples' cats in Ohio

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's presidential campaign and his running mate, JD Vance , are facing backlash for spreading a now-debunked falsehood about Haitian immigrants.

Donald Trump's (l.) campaign and his running mate JD Vance (r.) have been pushing a wild new claim that Haitian immigrants are eating people's pets in Ohio. © JIM WATSON / AFP

On Monday, the Trump War Room campaign account stated in a post that if re-elected, "Trump will deport migrants who eat pets."

"Kamala Harris will send them to your town next," the post said of Trump's rival in the 2024 presidential race. "Make your choice, America."

Only moments later, Vance shared a post on his own page which included a video of himself speaking during a Senate hearing about a surge of Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio.

"Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn't be in this country," Vance wrote in the post. "Where is our border czar?"

According to CNN, both are referring to a post on a Springfield Facebook group in which a user claimed that a friend of their neighbor's daughter found their missing cat hanging from a branch at a Haitian neighbor’s home – as they were preparing to eat it.

The story quickly spread like wildfire across social media, with conservatives and the far-right boosting the narrative, but is there any truth to the story or their claims?