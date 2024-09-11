Harris runs rings around rambling and riled-up Trump in explosive first debate

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Kamala Harris savaged Donald Trump as "extreme" and the friend of dictators, while he branded her a "Marxist" in a bitter televised debate Tuesday that was filled with false claims by the Republican.

Vice President Kamala Harris (r.) and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump held their first debate on Tuesday night. © REUTERS

On hot-button issues ranging from abortion and race to the fate of US democracy, the two held their first – and possibly only – debate ahead of the November 5 election, with each hoping for a breakthrough in an agonizingly close race.



Trump, who only a few weeks ago had believed himself to be cruising to victory, reacted to pressure from Harris by raising his voice, losing his cool, and resorting to the kinds of insults and meandering rants that he uses at his rallies.

Harris responded by looking on in amusement, then clearly got under his skin, declaring that she represents a fresh start after the "mess" of the Trump presidency, and saying: "We're not going back."

The ABC News debate began when the Democratic vice president unexpectedly approached the Republican former president to shake his hand, before they took to their lecterns in the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

Then the niceties ended.

Within minutes, 78-year-old Trump called her a "Marxist" and also falsely claimed that she and President Joe Biden had allowed "millions of people pouring into our country from prisons and jails, from mental institutions and insane asylums."

It was only of many lies, which included claims about babies being "aborted" after birth and an insistence that the long-exonerated Central Park Five were actually guilty of the murder of white female jogger in 1989.

Harris pointed out that Trump is a convicted felon, called him "extreme" and said it is "a tragedy" that throughout his career he had used "race to divide the American people."