Trump and MAGA Republicans call on ABC News to be shut down over "rigged" debate
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has been seething since his presidential debate with Kamala Harris on Tuesday night and is now accusing ABC News, the network that hosted it, of helping his opponent cheat.
The Republican candidate did an interview with Fox News on Wednesday morning, in which he described the event as being "a rigged deal, as I assumed it would be."
Trump admonished debate moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis for "correcting everything" he said while not doing the same for Harris, which he described as feeling like it was "three against one."
"I think ABC took a big hit last night," Trump stated. "To be honest, they're a news organization – they have to be licensed to do it.
"They ought to take away their license for the way they did that," he added.
He also claimed – without evidence – that the moderators gave Harris "the answers," as she seemed "awfully familiar with the questions."
For weeks leading up to the debate, Trump repeatedly threatened to pull out, as he believes ABC News is "unfair" to him, and heavily sowed doubt about the network's credibility.
MAGA Republicans take aim at ABC News
Despite the fact that critics on both sides of the political aisle have declared Harris the winner of the debate, Trump has insisted it was one of his "best" performances ever – and some of his staunchest MAGA allies agree.
Far-right Republicans have also adopted his argument that the network is to blame for any perceived shortcomings he may have had.
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene described it as "disgraceful" and "an absolute attack on Trump, and claimed the moderators were "members of the Harris campaign."
New York Rep. Elise Stefanik also issued a statement, claiming the moderators were "Kamala activists" that allowed the vice president to "lie repeatedly."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who recently joined Trump's team, similarly argued the moderators were "clearly biased."
Though Trump claims he was corrected far more and not treated as well, reports have found that he was allowed to speak for far longer than Harris and told 33 false statements – compared to her one.
Cover photo: JIM WATSON / AFP