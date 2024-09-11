Trump and MAGA Republicans call on ABC News to be shut down over "rigged" debate

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has been seething since his presidential debate with Kamala Harris on Tuesday night and is now accusing ABC News, the network that hosted it, of helping his opponent cheat.

Donald Trump has accused ABC News of having "rigged" his recent debate with Kamala Harris, and says the network should lose their license. © JIM WATSON / AFP

The Republican candidate did an interview with Fox News on Wednesday morning, in which he described the event as being "a rigged deal, as I assumed it would be."

Trump admonished debate moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis for "correcting everything" he said while not doing the same for Harris, which he described as feeling like it was "three against one."

"I think ABC took a big hit last night," Trump stated. "To be honest, they're a news organization – they have to be licensed to do it.

"They ought to take away their license for the way they did that," he added.

He also claimed – without evidence – that the moderators gave Harris "the answers," as she seemed "awfully familiar with the questions."

For weeks leading up to the debate, Trump repeatedly threatened to pull out, as he believes ABC News is "unfair" to him, and heavily sowed doubt about the network's credibility.