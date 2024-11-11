Kamala Harris appears with Biden for the first time since election loss

Washington DC - In an event marking his first appearance with Vice President Kamala Harris since her election defeat last week, US President Joe Biden laid a wreath Monday to honor the nation's fallen soldiers on Veterans Day.

US President Joe Biden (l.) and Vice President Kamala Harris (r.) stand at attention during a wreath-laying ceremony at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery to mark Veterans' Day on Monday in Arlington, Virginia. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The ceremony, at historic Arlington National Cemetery across the Potomac River from Washington, is also the first time Harris has been seen in public since her November 6 speech in which she conceded the presidential election to Donald Trump.

Democrats, facing a painful reckoning over their crushing loss, have begun soul-searching internal discussions – and some not-so-private blaming – over what caused Harris's loss, with some pointing to Biden's initial insistence on running again at age 81, despite having promised to be a bridge president to the next generation.

Criticism of Harris herself has been more muted, and Biden heaped praise on Harris on Thursday in a televised White House address.

Earlier Monday Biden hosted veterans at the White House to mark the holiday before heading to Arlington, the final resting place of two presidents, generals from all major US wars, and thousands of other military personnel.

Biden and Harris, both dressed in dark suits, placed their hands on their hearts before participating in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The president was to deliver remarks at the cemetery's Memorial Amphitheater.