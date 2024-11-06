Kamala Harris vows to help Trump transition in emotional concession speech

Washington DC - Vice President and defeated Democratic candidate Kamala Harris promised a peaceful transfer of power to Donald Trump on Wednesday in a defiant concession speech that urged supporters to "keep fighting" for their ideas.

"We must accept the results of this election. Earlier today, I spoke with President-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory," Harris said in a speech at her alma mater, Howard University, in Washington.

"I also told him that we will help him and his team with their transition, and that we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power."

Without mentioning Trump's refusal to accept his defeat to President Joe Biden in 2020, Harris said that honoring election results was what "distinguishes democracy from monarchy or tyranny. Anyone who seeks the public trust must honor it.

"At the same time, in our nation, we owe loyalty not to a president or a party but to the constitution of the United States, and loyalty to our conscience, and to our God," she added.

In front of a cheering crowd, Harris began by urging her supporters to keep fighting for their ideas despite their bitter disappointment a day after Trump scored his decisive victory.