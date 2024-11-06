Donald Trump returns to US presidency with stunning election win

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has won the US presidential election, major networks reported, as he defeated Kamala Harris in a stunning political comeback that will send shock waves across the world.

Donald Trump was re-elected as US president after winning the race to the White House against Democrat Kamala Harris. © IMAGO / News Licensing

The Republican's victory, following one of the most hostile campaigns in modern US history, was all the more remarkable given an unprecedented criminal conviction, a near-miss assassination attempt, and warnings from a former chief of staff that he is a fascist.

"It's a political victory that our country has never seen before," Trump told a victory party in Florida.

Polls pointed to a nail-bitingly close contest, but the results came surprisingly fast, delivering a crushing victory that included wins in the swing states of Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Trump is the first president in more than a century to win a non-consecutive second term, following in the footsteps of Grover Cleveland.

He is also the only person to be elected as a convicted felon – he will face sentencing in a New York court for fraud on November 26.

Already 78, Trump is on course to break another record as the oldest-ever sitting president during his four-year term. He will surpass Biden, who is set to step down in January at the age of 82.