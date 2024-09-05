Putin offers Kamala Harris endorsement and makes wry quip about "contagious" laugh

Vladivostok, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he will support Kamala Harris in the US presidential election, an apparently sarcastic remark a day after the US issued indictments accusing Moscow of vote interference.

Russian President Vladimir Putin backed Kamala Harris in the upcoming US presidential election, sarcastically pointing to Joe Biden's endorsement. © via REUTERS

Putin often comments on political and social issues in the US, often in a mocking way.



He said last year that the US political system was "rotten" and that Washington could not lecture other countries about democracy.

"Firstly, (US President Joe) Biden recommended all his supporters support Mrs. Harris," Putin said during a question and answer session at Russia's Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.



Biden withdrew from the race in July amid concerns about his age and health, endorsing Vice President Harris to top the Democratic Party's ticket.

"Here, we are going to do that too, we're going to support her," Putin told the audience, with a wry smile.

"She laughs so contagiously that it shows that everything is fine with her," the Russian leader said.

"(Former President Donald) Trump has imposed as many sanctions on Russia as any president has ever imposed before, and if Harris is doing well, perhaps she will refrain from such actions."