Putin says he takes Trump's comments on ending Ukraine conflict "seriously"

Trump had said during a debate with President Joe Biden last week that if elected, he would have the conflict "settled" before he took office in January 2025.



"The fact that Mr. Trump as a presidential candidate is saying that he is ready and wants to stop the war in Ukraine, we take that quite seriously," Putin said at a press conference in Astana.

Russia usually refers to its military offensive on Ukraine as a "special military operation."

Putin added that he was "not familiar" with Trump's specific proposals to end the fighting, now in its third year.

"That, of course, is the key question," Putin said.

"But I have no doubt that he says it sincerely, and we support it."