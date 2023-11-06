Zelensky issues challenge to Trump and warns: "He can't bring peace"

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday invited former President Donald Trump to his country for a lesson on wartime diplomacy.

Referencing Trump's boast that he could end Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 24 hours if he’s reelected, Zelensky said the Republican presidential front-runner should come see the situation for himself.



"Former President Trump said that [in] about 24 hours, that he can manage it and finish the war. For me, what can I say?" Zelensky told NBC's Meet the Press. "So he's very welcome, as well."

"I invite President Trump. If he can come here, I will need 24 minutes – yes, 24 minutes, not more. Yes. Not more. 24 minutes to explain [to] President Trump that he can’t manage this war," he added.

Zelensky laid the blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"[Trump] can't bring peace because of the Putin," Ukraine’s president said. "If – but always there's an 'if' – if he's not trying, and if he's not ready to give our territory for this terrible man, for Putin, if you are not ready to give it, if you are not ready to give our independence, he... he can’t manage it."