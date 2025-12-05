RFK Jr. health panel votes to end recommendation that all newborns receive hepatitis B vaccine

Washington DC - An advisory panel appointed by the Trump administration's vaccine-skeptic health secretary voted Friday to stop recommending that all newborns in the US receive a hepatitis B vaccine.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) summit in Washington, DC, on November 12, 2025. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

The move to end the three-decade-old recommendation is the panel's latest contentious decision, overturning long-standing medical advice since its overhaul by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has spent decades spreading anti-vaccine rhetoric.

US health authorities previously recommended all babies receive the first of three hepatitis B shots just after birth, mainly to prevent infections from mothers who unknowingly had the liver disease or had falsely tested negative.

The approach has virtually eradicated hepatitis B infections among young people in the US.

Hepatitis B is a viral liver disease that can be transmitted by the mother during childbirth and puts those affected at high risk of death from cirrhosis or liver cancer.

After delaying the vote by a day, the panel eventually passed its new recommendation for "individual-based decision-making," in consultation with a health care provider, when children are born to mothers testing negatively for the disease.

The decision should "consider vaccine benefits, vaccine risks, and infection risks."

It also recommends that babies who are not vaccinated at birth wait at least two months to get the initial dose.

Under Kennedy, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is now composed largely of figures criticized by the scientific community for lack of expertise or their promotion of vaccine-skeptic theories.

The vote was 8-3. Trump-appointed officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are widely expected to formally adopt the recommendations at a later date.

Since 1991, US health officials have recommended the hepatitis B vaccine for newborns, as is done in countries including China and Australia, and is recommended by the World Health Organization.

But several ACIP members have argued that Friday's decision aligns the US vaccination schedule with those of other economically developed countries such as France and Britain.