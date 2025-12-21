RFK Jr. cancels "politically risky" press conference to endorse Denmark's vaccine schedule

Washington DC - Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was recently forced to cancel a press conference in which he planned to endorse a new vaccine schedule.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (r) was reportedly forced to cancel an event on Friday regarding the US possibly changing its vaccine schedule to align with Denmark's. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Politico, Kennedy on Friday was scheduled to give an "announcement regarding children's health," but on Thursday evening, the event was cancelled only hours after it was announced.

A senior HHS official told the outlet the conference was aimed to promote the idea of America adopting aspects of Denmark’s childhood vaccine schedule, but was cancelled after it was "deemed politically risky."

Another senior official claimed the cancellation came after "the HHS Office of the General Counsel said it would invite a lawsuit the administration could lose."

When asked for comment, an HHS spokesperson said claims about the cancellation were all "pure speculation."

The news conference comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this month directing HHS to review vaccine scheduling in peer countries. Per the order, if one is found to be "superior," it will be used to update the US schedule.



Kennedy, a longtime anti-vaccine advocate who has sought to use his role with HHS to move the US away from vaccines, may find Denmark's schedule appealing as it recommends immunization for only 10 of the 17 diseases on the US list