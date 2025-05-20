Rubio boasts about stripping student visas over Palestine protests: "We're going to do more"

Washington DC - Secretary of State Marco Rubio vowed Tuesday to keep stripping visas from students in a fiery Senate hearing where rival Democrats accused him of trampling on free speech of Palestine activists.

Rubio has proudly boasted of taking away visas from foreigners under an obscure law that allows removal for activities deemed counter to US foreign policy interests.

"It's very simple. A visa is not a right – it's a privilege," Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"We're going to do more. There are more coming. We're going to continue to revoke the visas of people who are here as guests and are disrupting our higher education facilities," he said.

He was responding to Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen, who said Rubio was violating the US constitutional protections of both free speech and due process.

"Give me a break, Mr. Secretary. You know as well as I do this isn't about national security. It's about punishing free speech," Van Hollen said.

Rubio responded that he was targeting students who came to "lead campus crusades, to take over libraries and try to burn down buildings."

Van Hollen called his defense "pathetic" and raised the case of Rümeysa Öztürk, a Turkish doctoral student at Tufts University in Massachusetts who had written an opinion piece in a student newspaper criticizing the campus position on Gaza.

She was arrested on a street by masked agents. A judge recently ordered her release.