Rümeysa Öztürk issues message of hope after release from ICE detention

Boston, Massachusetts - Tufts University doctoral student Rümeysa Öztürk issued a defiant but hopeful message this weekend as she returned to Massachusetts after weeks of ICE detention amid the Trump administration's anti- Palestine crackdown.

Rümeysa Öztürk speaks at a press conference at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 10, 2025. © Joseph Prezioso / AFP

"I will continue my case in the courts," Öztürk told reporters Saturday at Boston's Logan International Airport following her release on bail upon a judge's order last week.

"I came to the United States to pursue my graduate studies, learn and grow as a scholar, and also to contribute to the child development field with my teaching, research, and applied work," the 30-year-old continued.

"America is the greatest democracy in the world, and I believe in those values that we share. I have faith in the American system of justice."

Özturk went on to express her gratitude to the people who sent her kind messages of comfort during her detention, including her Tufts community, union, and other supporters.

"This has been a very difficult time for me, for my community, for my community at Tufts and in Turkey. But I am so grateful for all the support, kindness, and care," she said.

Öztürk ended her remarks with a warning: "Finally, I'll also remind one more time, please don't forget about all these wonderful women in the immigration detention systems. I was so tired of witnessing cries and pain that can be all preventable."