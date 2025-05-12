Rümeysa Öztürk issues message of hope after release from ICE detention
Boston, Massachusetts - Tufts University doctoral student Rümeysa Öztürk issued a defiant but hopeful message this weekend as she returned to Massachusetts after weeks of ICE detention amid the Trump administration's anti-Palestine crackdown.
"I will continue my case in the courts," Öztürk told reporters Saturday at Boston's Logan International Airport following her release on bail upon a judge's order last week.
"I came to the United States to pursue my graduate studies, learn and grow as a scholar, and also to contribute to the child development field with my teaching, research, and applied work," the 30-year-old continued.
"America is the greatest democracy in the world, and I believe in those values that we share. I have faith in the American system of justice."
Özturk went on to express her gratitude to the people who sent her kind messages of comfort during her detention, including her Tufts community, union, and other supporters.
"This has been a very difficult time for me, for my community, for my community at Tufts and in Turkey. But I am so grateful for all the support, kindness, and care," she said.
Öztürk ended her remarks with a warning: "Finally, I'll also remind one more time, please don't forget about all these wonderful women in the immigration detention systems. I was so tired of witnessing cries and pain that can be all preventable."
Lawmakers welcome Öztürk back to Massachusetts
Öztürk was detained by plainclothes immigration agents on the streets of Somerville, Massachusetts, on March 25, as part of the Trump administration's crackdown on noncitizen students who support Palestinian human rights.
The Trump administration revoked Öztürk's student visa days earlier – on March 21 – but had not notified her.
In March of last year, the Turkish Fulbright scholar had co-written an op-ed in The Tufts Daily criticizing the university's response to calls for divestment from Israel, among other demands.
After her detention, Öztürk was sent from Massachusetts to New Hampshire to Vermont, before boarding a flight to Louisiana. She reportedly suffered an asthma attack during transit.
"Today is a tremendous day as we welcome you back, Rümeysa," Senator Ed Markey said during the news conference. "You have made millions and millions of people across our country so proud of the way you have fought and resisted."
"Today marks a significant step forward and a victory – a victory for Rümeysa, a victory for due process, and a victory for our democracy," said Representative Ayanna Pressley, adding, "But it is also a somber day – and I know it is bittersweet for Rümeysa – because Rümeysa should never have been abducted and ripped away from her community in Somerville in the first place."
"Rümeysa – my sister, our sister – we welcome you home with open arms. We never forgot about you. You are loved, you are seen, and we will not rest until you are fully exonerated, your visa is restored, and you are free to continue your studies and your service to our community."
A federal lawsuit challenging Öztürk's detention is due to proceed in Vermont. She also faces a separate immigration case in Louisiana, which she may attend remotely.
Cover photo: Joseph Prezioso / AFP