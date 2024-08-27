Texas judge deals blow to Biden's Keep Families Together immigration reform plan

Tyler, Texas - A Texas judge on Monday ordered a temporary pause on a policy that would streamline the process for undocumented spouses of US citizens to obtain legal status in the country, a blow to one of President Joe Biden's biggest immigration reforms.

Judge J. Campbell Barker granted a 14-day administrative stay in a case brought by the Republican attorneys general of 16 US states challenging the Biden administration's policy.



In June, Joe Biden announced the new policy, which streamlined a pathway to citizenship for an estimated half a million immigrants married to US nationals.



The 16 states bringing the lawsuit, however, say the policy is costing them millions of dollars in public services – including healthcare, education and law enforcement – used by immigrants.

"The claims are substantial and warrant closer consideration than the court has been able to afford to date," Judge Barker wrote in his order.

"This is just the first step. We are going to keep fighting for Texas, our country, and the rule of law," said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose state is party to the case, in a post on X after the order.

The Keep Families Together plan would have streamlined the process for those who already qualify for permanent residence by removing a requirement that they leave the country as part of the application process. They applied to those in the country for at least 10 years and married to a US citizen before June 17, 2024, and also to an estimated 50,000 stepchildren of US citizens.

Those approved would be granted work authorization and the right to stay in the US for up to three years while they apply for a green card, which is a pathway to full citizenship.